Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Position Increased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 89.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,361 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 344.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 261 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Activity at Illumina

In other news, CEO Jacob Thaysen purchased 7,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ILMN. TD Cowen downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ILMN

Illumina Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.87. 1,230,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,994. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $228.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.58.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.