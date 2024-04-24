Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 50,220 Shares of Plutonian Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Plutonian Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTN – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,220 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 5.86% of Plutonian Acquisition worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Plutonian Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,643,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plutonian Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,643,000. Meteora Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plutonian Acquisition by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 209,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 150,959 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plutonian Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plutonian Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. 60.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plutonian Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLTN traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,724. Plutonian Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68.

Plutonian Acquisition Company Profile

Plutonian Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire businesses on companies engaged in metaverse technologies, tourism, and e-commerce related industries in the Asia-Pacific region.

