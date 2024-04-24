Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous price target of $19.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IVZ. TheStreet lowered Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Invesco in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Invesco Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE IVZ traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.23. 3,184,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,674,117. Invesco has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $18.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Invesco by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 145,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 4.4% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

