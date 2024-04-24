Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 814.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,853 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCP. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 36,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCP opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $20.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.36.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

