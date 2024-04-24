Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Grows Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 859.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 49,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 14,357 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TLT traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,837,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,511,512. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.67 and its 200-day moving average is $92.55. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $107.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.