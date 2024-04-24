O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $41.35-41.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $42.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.8-17.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.95 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,240.00 to $1,220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,115.19.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,092.70. The company had a trading volume of 387,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,378. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,096.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,013.79. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $860.10 and a 1-year high of $1,169.11. The company has a market capitalization of $64.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 42.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total value of $279,566.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total value of $10,535,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 216,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,141,159.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,968 shares of company stock worth $27,269,333 over the last three months. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

