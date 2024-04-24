Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion. Wabash National also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.000-2.500 EPS.

Wabash National Price Performance

WNC traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $24.42. 966,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,457. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Wabash National has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $30.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $596.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.68 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 6.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Wabash National from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WNC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wabash National news, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $27,330.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,805.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wabash National news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $81,779.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,869. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $27,330.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,805.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.