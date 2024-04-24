Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 3,057 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Down 0.6 %

KVUE stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.25. 4,307,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,498,184. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average is $20.15.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Kenvue’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KVUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kenvue

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.