Q3 2026 EPS Estimates for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Raised by Analyst

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Cimpress in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Cimpress’ current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cimpress’ FY2026 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CMPR. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cimpress from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Cimpress from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $90.90 on Wednesday. Cimpress has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $100.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.48 and a 200-day moving average of $79.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.97.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $921.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.13 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.76%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $148,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $148,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 5,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $527,439.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,328.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,841 shares of company stock worth $2,656,348 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

