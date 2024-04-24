Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Lowered to $380.00 at Loop Capital

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Loop Capital from $395.00 to $380.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.56.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $302.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $328.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $221.76 and a fifty-two week high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,710.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,710.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,435,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,685,876,000 after purchasing an additional 179,274 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,384,160,000 after buying an additional 2,146,102 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,063,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,291,563,000 after buying an additional 75,571 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,176,356,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

