South Dakota Investment Council Buys 10,512 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 158.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,512 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $4,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total value of $458,008.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,135.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,087 shares in the company, valued at $10,846,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total value of $458,008.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,135.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,989 shares of company stock worth $30,113,681. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Argus assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $949.85.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

SMCI stock traded down $9.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $752.18. 6,109,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,847,532. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $954.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $558.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 60.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.28. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.19 and a 1 year high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

