Team (NYSE:TISI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Team Stock Performance
NYSE TISI opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.98. Team has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The company has a market cap of $29.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.81.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $214.13 million for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 79.77% and a negative net margin of 8.78%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Team
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Team stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,591 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 4.92% of Team worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Team
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.
