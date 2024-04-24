Team (NYSE:TISI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Stock Performance

NYSE TISI opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.98. Team has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The company has a market cap of $29.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.81.

Get Team alerts:

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $214.13 million for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 79.77% and a negative net margin of 8.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Team

In other news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $32,865.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,510,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,453,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have bought 54,313 shares of company stock valued at $338,516 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Team stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,591 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 4.92% of Team worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Team

(Get Free Report)

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.