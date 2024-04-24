Trust Co of Kansas Purchases 5,194 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Trust Co of Kansas lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Visa makes up 2.7% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Visa were worth $4,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC raised its position in Visa by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 1,019.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,965 shares of company stock worth $5,256,352. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.43.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.36. 4,181,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,853,114. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $216.14 and a one year high of $290.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $279.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.90. The stock has a market cap of $507.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

