Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 1,920 Shares of Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLST)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLST – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Global Star Acquisition worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its position in Global Star Acquisition by 178.2% in the 3rd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 48,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 31,106 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in Global Star Acquisition by 358.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 87,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 68,325 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Global Star Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $931,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Star Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,654,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Star Acquisition by 645.4% during the third quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 204,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 176,917 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Star Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of GLST traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $10.86. 280,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,420. Global Star Acquisition, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $11.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.66.

Global Star Acquisition Company Profile

Global Star Acquisition, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in McLean, Virginia.

