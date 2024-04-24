Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. (TSE:XTG) Insider Acquires C$24,061.58 in Stock

Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. (TSE:XTG – Get Free Report) insider Leon Van Der Merwe acquired 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.22 per share, with a total value of C$24,061.58.
Xtra-Gold Resources Price Performance
Xtra-Gold Resources stock remained flat at C$1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday. 38,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,498. Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.76 and a 52 week high of C$1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.02. The company has a market cap of C$55.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.56.
Xtra-Gold Resources Company Profile
