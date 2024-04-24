Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. (TSE:XTG) Insider Acquires C$24,061.58 in Stock

Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. (TSE:XTG – Get Free Report) insider Leon Van Der Merwe acquired 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.22 per share, with a total value of C$24,061.58.

Xtra-Gold Resources stock remained flat at C$1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday. 38,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,498. Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.76 and a 52 week high of C$1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.02. The company has a market cap of C$55.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its flagship property is the Kibi Gold project located in the Republic of Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as RetinaPharma International, Inc and changed its name to Xtra-Gold Resources Corp.

