229,543 Shares in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI) Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 229,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Enviri at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVRI. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enviri during the 4th quarter valued at $3,511,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enviri during the 4th quarter valued at $1,212,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Enviri during the 4th quarter valued at $1,182,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Enviri during the 4th quarter valued at $709,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enviri during the 4th quarter valued at $632,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enviri Price Performance

Shares of NVRI stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.75. Enviri Co. has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26.

About Enviri

Enviri ( NYSE:NVRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.30 million. Enviri had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. Enviri’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enviri Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

Featured Articles

