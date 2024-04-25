Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 710 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 302.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth $30,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE O opened at $53.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.92. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $64.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.45.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

