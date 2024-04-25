American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.250-3.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Airlines Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.25-3.25 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen raised American Airlines Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.53.

AAL opened at $13.64 on Thursday. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average is $13.61.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

