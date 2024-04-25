473 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Acquired by Wynn Capital LLC

Wynn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 473 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 8.1% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 819.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in S&P Global by 3.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in S&P Global by 5.8% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.0% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $460.00 to $442.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.00.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $3.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $409.79. 899,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,023. The firm has a market cap of $131.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.92 and a 1-year high of $461.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $424.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $417.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

