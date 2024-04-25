Short Interest in Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Declines By 77.9%

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 77.9% from the March 31st total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Worldline Price Performance
Worldline stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.55. The stock had a trading volume of 98,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,908. Worldline has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $22.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.32.
Worldline Company Profile
