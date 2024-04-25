Short Interest in Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Declines By 77.9%

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 77.9% from the March 31st total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Worldline stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.55. The stock had a trading volume of 98,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,908. Worldline has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $22.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.32.

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

