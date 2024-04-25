A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the March 31st total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 543,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMKBY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.03. 167,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,702. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.31. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.2412 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMKBY shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

