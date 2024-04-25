Acas LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Acas LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Acas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,706,000. LHM Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $105,547,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,076,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $247.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,942. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $200.20 and a 12 month high of $261.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.50. The company has a market cap of $371.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.