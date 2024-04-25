Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Acas LLC

Acas LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the period. Acas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 208,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,102,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.04. 80,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.38. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.