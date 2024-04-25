Acas LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Acas LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.4% of Acas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Acas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $213.62. 86,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,038. The company has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $229.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.12 and a 200-day moving average of $206.58.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3 Bargain Stocks Near 52-week Lows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.