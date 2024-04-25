Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Stake Lowered by Acas LLC

Acas LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Acas LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $11.38. 791,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,757,912. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average is $11.41.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

