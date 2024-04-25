Acas LLC Trims Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Acas LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Acas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Acas LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 69,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 232,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 42,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.86. 496,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,186. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.27. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $63.84 and a 52 week high of $93.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

