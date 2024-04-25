Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $572,000 Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in RTX were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 352.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other RTX news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,659,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,205,420. The company has a market capitalization of $135.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $103.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.21.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is 92.55%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.27.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

