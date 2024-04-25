Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) EVP Sells $540,497.66 in Stock

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $540,497.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ FITB opened at $37.23 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.10.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FITB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 737,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,551,000 after buying an additional 269,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 661,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,805,000 after buying an additional 69,273 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 350,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,102,000 after buying an additional 113,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,860,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,413,000 after buying an additional 393,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.