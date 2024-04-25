AON (AON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 26th. Analysts expect AON to post earnings of $5.82 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AON to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AON Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:AON opened at $308.83 on Thursday. AON has a fifty-two week low of $284.85 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.49. The stock has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86.

AON Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,690,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,420,445.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at $49,690,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,613.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

