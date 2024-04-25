Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DCO. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ducommun from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

NYSE:DCO opened at $54.12 on Friday. Ducommun has a one year low of $40.24 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $792.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.00.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $192.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.24 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 5.94%. Research analysts expect that Ducommun will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 33.0% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,420,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,793,000 after acquiring an additional 352,185 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,699,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 106.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 92,007 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 37.3% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 247,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,777,000 after acquiring an additional 67,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the third quarter valued at about $2,704,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

