Bank of New Hampshire Acquires New Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veralto alerts:

Veralto Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of VLTO traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,785,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,562. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.13. Veralto Co. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $95.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VLTO shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VLTO

Insider Activity at Veralto

In other Veralto news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veralto Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.