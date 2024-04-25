Bank of New Hampshire Sells 204 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,591 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. FMR LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,919,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194,441 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 8,697.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $104,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,100 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in CVS Health by 49.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,095,978 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $146,341,000 after purchasing an additional 698,054 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,513,230 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $435,325,000 after buying an additional 616,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,379,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.33. The company had a trading volume of 8,890,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,707,957. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $84.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

