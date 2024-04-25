Bank of New Hampshire Sells 315 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,465 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Yelp were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 755 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 4,634.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Yelp during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yelp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Yelp

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 248,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,141,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $111,732.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,994.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,141,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,750 shares of company stock worth $613,213 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YELP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Yelp in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Yelp

Yelp Price Performance

Yelp stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.97. The company had a trading volume of 418,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,742. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.49. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $26.53 and a one year high of $48.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.88 and a 200 day moving average of $42.54.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The local business review company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $342.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.83 million. Yelp had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yelp

(Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.