Bank of New Hampshire Has $156,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $504,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 699,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,308,000 after purchasing an additional 23,231 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.32. The stock had a trading volume of 330,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,521. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $118.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.48.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.