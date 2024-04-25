Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $4.34 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 503.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $46.25. 1,397,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,492. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.49 and its 200-day moving average is $45.00. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $49.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

