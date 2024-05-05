ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC Purchases New Position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 264,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000. Full Truck Alliance accounts for approximately 1.7% of ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,364,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,564,000 after purchasing an additional 393,991 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 32.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,453,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,001 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 2.3% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,086,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,487,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. SCEP Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 15.5% in the third quarter. SCEP Management Ltd now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,400,000 after buying an additional 1,340,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 9,119,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,201,000 after buying an additional 2,629,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Full Truck Alliance Price Performance

Full Truck Alliance stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.87. The company had a trading volume of 11,631,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,408,098. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.06. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $9.01.

Full Truck Alliance Announces Dividend

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $339.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.13 million. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 6.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Full Truck Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

Full Truck Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.