StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

CPS Technologies stock opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.41. CPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 4.98%.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

