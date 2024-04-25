IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2024

IDEX (NYSE:IEXGet Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.52 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share.

IDEX Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:IEX opened at $224.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. IDEX has a 1-year low of $183.76 and a 1-year high of $246.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.78.

View Our Latest Report on IDEX

About IDEX

(Get Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

Earnings History for IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.