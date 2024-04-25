Canadian National Railway Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.845 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

TSE CNR traded up C$1.94 on Thursday, hitting C$170.29. The stock had a trading volume of 159,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,514. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$176.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$165.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$109.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$143.13 and a 52-week high of C$181.34.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported C$2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.38 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.43% and a return on equity of 27.11%. Equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0140399 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total transaction of C$342,577.38. In related news, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total transaction of C$342,577.38. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 488 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$177.40 per share, with a total value of C$86,571.20. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNR. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$168.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$205.00 to C$202.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$184.50.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

