MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:MNSB)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

MainStreet Bancshares has a payout ratio of 19.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MainStreet Bancshares to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Down 3.3 %

MNSB stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.36. 3,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,354. MainStreet Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $116.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average is $20.15.

MainStreet Bancshares ( NASDAQ:MNSB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.07). MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $33.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

