Cantor Fitzgerald Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL)

Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Adlai Nortye in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.41) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.50). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Adlai Nortye’s current full-year earnings is ($2.90) per share.
Adlai Nortye Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ANL opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.28. Adlai Nortye has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $19.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adlai Nortye
About Adlai Nortye
Adlai Nortye Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies in the United States and Mainland China. Its lead product is AN2025, a pan-phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinomas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Adlai Nortye
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Nucor Stock Earnings Riding the Steel Industry Wave
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Simpson Manufacturing: Buy This Future Dividend King While Down
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Is Boeing Stock About to Soar Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Adlai Nortye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adlai Nortye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.