Cantor Fitzgerald Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL)

Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Adlai Nortye in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.41) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.50). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Adlai Nortye’s current full-year earnings is ($2.90) per share.

Get Adlai Nortye alerts:

Adlai Nortye Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANL opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.28. Adlai Nortye has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $19.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adlai Nortye

About Adlai Nortye

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adlai Nortye stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its holdings in Adlai Nortye Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ANL Free Report ) by 128.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,644 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned about 0.11% of Adlai Nortye worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Adlai Nortye Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies in the United States and Mainland China. Its lead product is AN2025, a pan-phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinomas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adlai Nortye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adlai Nortye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.