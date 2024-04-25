Carret Asset Management LLC Buys 665 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $2,460,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,066,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,807,147.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of CG traded down $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $45.02. 458,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,256,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.41. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $48.52.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $896.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CG shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.07.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

