Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $92.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $86.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.59% from the company’s previous close.

COOP has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on COOP

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

COOP stock traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.59. The company had a trading volume of 119,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,482. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.38. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $41.74 and a 52 week high of $81.98.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.15 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 27.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $1,952,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,631 shares in the company, valued at $26,131,334.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,952,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,631 shares in the company, valued at $26,131,334.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael S. Weinbach bought 17,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,720.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $5,431,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COOP. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 637.1% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mr. Cooper Group

(Get Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.