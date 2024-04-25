United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10, RTT News reports. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. United Parcel Service updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $146.61 on Thursday. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $192.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $125.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.
United Parcel Service Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.
In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
About United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
