United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10, RTT News reports. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. United Parcel Service updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $146.61 on Thursday. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $192.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $125.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.96.

Insider Activity

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

