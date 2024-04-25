Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $82.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.17% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

NYSE CCS opened at $82.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.93. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $97.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.71.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.67. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $948.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.67 million. Research analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Century Communities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the third quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Further Reading

