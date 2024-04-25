Community Bank N.A. Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 539,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,894,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,408. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.67 and a 1 year high of $74.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.62.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.