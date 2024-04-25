Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.35 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Simmons First National Price Performance

Shares of SFNC stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,811. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.87. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

