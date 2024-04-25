Community Bank N.A. Purchases 1,122 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 81,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.94. 131,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.56. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $73.87 and a one year high of $102.60.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

