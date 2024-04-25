Contrasting CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) & Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) and Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

CSG Systems International has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skillz has a beta of 2.83, suggesting that its stock price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CSG Systems International and Skillz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSG Systems International 5.67% 27.67% 6.63% Skillz -74.59% -50.98% -25.00%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSG Systems International $1.17 billion 1.25 $66.25 million $2.19 22.75 Skillz $150.11 million 0.90 -$106.69 million ($5.46) -1.15

This table compares CSG Systems International and Skillz’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CSG Systems International has higher revenue and earnings than Skillz. Skillz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CSG Systems International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.1% of CSG Systems International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of Skillz shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of CSG Systems International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Skillz shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CSG Systems International and Skillz, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSG Systems International 0 1 5 0 2.83 Skillz 0 2 2 0 2.50

CSG Systems International currently has a consensus price target of $63.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.43%. Skillz has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 82.83%. Given Skillz’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Skillz is more favorable than CSG Systems International.

Summary

CSG Systems International beats Skillz on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc. The company also provides a public SaaS-based revenue management and payments platform. In addition, it offers managed services; and professional services to implement, configure, and maintain its solutions, as well as licenses various solutions, such as mediation, partner management, rating, and charging. Further, the company provides operational services, including infrastructure management comprised of hardware, application, and environmental management; application configuration management, such as configuration development, release, and deployment; and business operations management, which includes event processing, revenue management, and settlement. It serves retail, financial services, healthcare, insurance, and government entities. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms. Skillz Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

