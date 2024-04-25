Cosmos (ATOM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $157.23 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $8.36 or 0.00013028 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.27 billion and approximately $157.23 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00055329 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011047 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00021330 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003594 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007506 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

